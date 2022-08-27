Hutchinson Capital Management CA Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

JNJ stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.34. The company has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.