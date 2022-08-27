Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,492,000. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 67,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.34. The company has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

