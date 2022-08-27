Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,919 shares of company stock worth $3,808,256. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

