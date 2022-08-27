Veritable L.P. Sells 251 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $231,591,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after buying an additional 275,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $228.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

