Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $735,608,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after buying an additional 608,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,331,000 after purchasing an additional 333,170 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $344.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

