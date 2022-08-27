Veritable L.P. Purchases 746 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $507,115,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

