Veritable L.P. Buys 466 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

OMC opened at $68.45 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

