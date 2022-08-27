120,000 Shares in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,614,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VMGA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

