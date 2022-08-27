Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.23 Million in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GATE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $14,362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,454,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,885,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marblegate Acquisition alerts:

Marblegate Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GATE opened at $9.92 on Friday. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Marblegate Acquisition Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marblegate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marblegate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.