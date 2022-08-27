Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 3,370 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

