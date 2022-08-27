Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $879,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

