Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.40 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,830 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,114,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,485,904.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,348 shares of company stock worth $70,353,200 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $177.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.42.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

