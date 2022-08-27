150,000 Shares in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,516,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ OLIT opened at $10.05 on Friday. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

OmniLit Acquisition Company Profile

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

