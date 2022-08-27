Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SDCL EDGE Acquisition alerts:

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:SEDA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Company Profile

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue opportunities in the built environment and transport sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL EDGE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL EDGE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.