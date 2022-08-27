Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,076,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,399,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,422,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioPlus Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

