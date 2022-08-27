Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Position Lessened by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $66,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 167,996 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 189,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $2,571,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

NYSE KCGI opened at $9.95 on Friday. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

