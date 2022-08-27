Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 150,000 Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,987,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,775,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,391,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,914,000. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGST opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.