Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,315 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Metals Acquisition were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE MTAL opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Metals Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

