Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kismet Acquisition Two by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KAII opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

