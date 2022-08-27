175,000 Shares in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,811,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Crescera Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.