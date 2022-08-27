Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FVT opened at $9.89 on Friday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.