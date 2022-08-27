Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 9,119.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 251,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ IPVI opened at $9.83 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

