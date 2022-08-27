Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FZT. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FZT opened at $9.81 on Friday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

