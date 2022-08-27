200,400 Shares in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,400,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

