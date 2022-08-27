Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 40,000 Shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOTGet Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE PDOT opened at $9.88 on Friday. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

