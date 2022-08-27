Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGB. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

NYSE:APGB opened at $9.87 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

