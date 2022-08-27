Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $1.99 Million Position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPRA. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,923,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

Get Mercato Partners Acquisition alerts:

Mercato Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MPRA opened at $10.07 on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.