First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NESR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

NESR stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.