Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $465,000 in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,055,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after buying an additional 158,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,887,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 191,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CS opened at $5.23 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.