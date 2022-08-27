First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,864,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after buying an additional 366,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 359,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.09. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

