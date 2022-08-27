Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) COO Sells 28,174 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 28,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $74,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 383,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,545.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WM Technology Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $2.69 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $365.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,356,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 562,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 298.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 842,321 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 1,083,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 13,253.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 944,704 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM Technology Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.62.

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.