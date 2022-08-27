Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) COO Sells 28,174 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 28,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $74,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 383,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,545.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
WM Technology Trading Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ MAPS opened at $2.69 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $365.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,356,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 562,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 298.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 842,321 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 1,083,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 13,253.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 944,704 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WM Technology Company Profile
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.