Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCSA. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $1,645,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $7,448,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 305.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 810,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 610,940 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

