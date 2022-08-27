Insider Buying: GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CFO Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) CFO Karen Flores bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of GAN stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15.
GAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).
