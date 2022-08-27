Insider Buying: GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CFO Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) CFO Karen Flores bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15.

GAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GAN by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GAN by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GAN by 14.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in GAN by 59.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GAN in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

