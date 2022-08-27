F L. Garrett III Acquires 1,500 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director F L. Garrett III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $19,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,482.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Primis Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,636,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Primis Financial by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

