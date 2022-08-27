Insider Selling: Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells 760 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 760 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $20,231.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,881.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.
Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.
About Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
