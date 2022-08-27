Michael Joseph O’donnell Sells 1,820 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 1,820 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $21,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VZIO opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. State Street Corp raised its position in VIZIO by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 724,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

