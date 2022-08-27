Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,459.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 314,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,504.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 10.7 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

