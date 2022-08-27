ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 5.3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.86 and last traded at $36.87. 51,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,917,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 519.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

