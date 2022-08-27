First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $150,000 Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CP opened at $79.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.