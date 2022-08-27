First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Ceragon Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 23.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 209,040 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 685,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.24. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.