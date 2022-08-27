Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,098,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $236,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,367,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,742,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 686,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,527,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,333,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,753,000 after purchasing an additional 533,624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

