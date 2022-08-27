Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.