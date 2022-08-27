William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $289,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Webster Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE WBS opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.