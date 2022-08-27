Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 920,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,239 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.

