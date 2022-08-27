Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.00.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $300.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.