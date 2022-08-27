Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $300.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. UBS Group increased their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

