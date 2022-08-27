Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,775 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vistra were worth $31,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vistra by 26.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,678,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after acquiring an additional 567,407 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 3.7% in the first quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 530.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,153,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,804,000 after acquiring an additional 970,563 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 134.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period.

Vistra Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vistra

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.06%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 62,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,460 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

