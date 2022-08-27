Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,104,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after purchasing an additional 840,481 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 27,304.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 712,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,396,000 after purchasing an additional 709,924 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,032,000 after acquiring an additional 672,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,281,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,102,000 after acquiring an additional 528,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $90.07 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

