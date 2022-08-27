Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 15,600 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KE were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

BEKE opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of -1.98. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

