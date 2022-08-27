Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,771,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $41,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $566,382,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 7.7 %

About Vivid Seats

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.